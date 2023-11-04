The foreign ministers of six Arab countries today asked the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, for an “immediate cessation” of the Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip, to put an end to the “catastrophe” in the Palestinian enclave, and considered it “unacceptable to justify it” or “qualify it as self-defense.”



“The Arab countries call for an immediate ceasefire and to stop this war and the murder of innocent civilians and the destruction it causes. and we refuse to classify it as self-defense,” said Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al Safadi in a press conference he held in Amman with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukri, and Blinken.

“This is a raging war that kills civilians, destroys their homes, their schools, their hospitals, their mosques and their churches and cannot be justified, nor will it bring security to Israel or peace to the region,” he added.

“The murder must stop, the war crimes must stop and also the immunization of Israel from international law must end,” he emphasized.

Blood splattered on the side of a car after an Israeli airstrike near Al Shifa hospital.

Al Safadi indicated that he and his counterparts from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, The United Arab Emirates and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) conveyed the Arab opinion to the US Secretary of State during a meeting they had with him today in the Jordanian capital.

He highlighted that this meeting, in which – he stated – “there were points of agreement” and “others of disagreement”, the Arabs also demanded to allow the arrival of “immediate, sufficient and constant humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

EFE