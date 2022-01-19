The man who stood at the front door of D66 leader Sigrid Kaag with a burning torch at the beginning of January has been jailed for six months. That was decided by the judge on Wednesday. The woman who filmed the incident and broadcast it online has been sentenced to four months in prison. The Public Prosecution Service had demanded nine months in prison for both suspects.

29-year-old Max van de B. and 44-year-old Eline van ‘t N. also receive a contact ban for Kaag, ex-top official Joris Demmink, RIVM director Jaap van Dissel, members of the OMT and the entire Rutte IV cabinet. . They are also not allowed to enter the streets where these people live.

On January 5, Van den B. stood with a burning torch at Kaag’s home in The Hague, while 44-year-old Eline van ‘t N. filmed how he shouted slogans and called on Kaag to speak to him. That same evening, the man was arrested by the police, the woman was arrested a few days later.

The duo was also suspected of threatening former top official Joris Demmink. Conspiracy theorists see a pedophile in Demmink, although evidence for this has never been provided. In mid-December, Van den B. also stood at the front door of Hugo de Jonge (CDA), then the outgoing Minister of Health. As a result, the police decided to visibly and invisibly tighten the security around the politician’s house.