On the right, Captain José Ramón Llorca, PP candidate for the Cartagena City Council, together with Antonio León, mayor of Torre-Pacheco (also in Murcia), the town where he was stationed. TOWN HALL OF TORRE PACHECO (TORRE PACHECO TOWN HALL)

The State Security Forces are not only a fishing ground with more than 155,000 votes for the parties, but also a broad group in which to search for candidates. Six active national police officers and five civil guards have accepted the offer of various political formations to run on their lists for the municipal and regional elections on May 28, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior to which EL PAÍS has had access. A seventh policeman who intended to appear has seen his request rejected as he has an internal file open that has not yet been resolved. These 11 candidates are a significantly lower number than there were four years ago, when 19 (15 police officers and 4 civil guards) presented themselves.

Among the five members of the armed institute who have now taken the step to become candidates there is an officer, something that did not happen in the 2019 elections. This is Captain José Ramón Llorca, until now the head of the armed institute in the town of Torre-Pacheco (Murcia). Llorca figures as number two on the PP ballot to the Cartagena City Council (214,000 inhabitants), headed by the current mayor, Noelia Arroyo. The other members of the armed institute who are running in the elections are a non-commissioned officer, who is running in the province of Lugo, and three agents from the ranks of corporals and guards, who are running in those of Pontevedra, Murcia and Almería. One of the latter, José Luis Gómez Fontenla, will be the candidate for mayor for the PP in the Galician municipality of Moraña, with 4,200 inhabitants.

Pedro Carmona, spokesman for the Unified Association of the Civil Guard (AUGC), believes that the number of agents of the armed institute that would present themselves as candidates would be greater if the process for a member of the Security Forces ―whom the law requires “political neutrality” in the exercise of their functions and, therefore, they are prohibited from affiliating to parties―outside “less complex”. According to him, in order to do so, they must request a pass to an administrative situation called “special services”, during which they stop receiving their salaries as agents, although they maintain some rights such as the collection of trienniums. However, for Agustín Leal, Justice spokesman for the Civil Guard (Jucil, the majority association among the agents), the reasons why there are few candidates in uniform are other: “The civil guards, in general, are not very interested in the policy”. Until now, the best-known case of an active civil guard who has contested elections is that of Juan Antonio Delgado Ramos, who held a seat for United We Can in Congress from 2016 until last year, when he was elected a member of the Parliament of Andalusia on behalf of the coalition Por Andalucía.

The presence in candidacies of active national police officers, who also have to go to special services to do so, is more common. In fact, there are currently three deputies in Congress who come from this body. One is Felipe Sicilia, a socialist parliamentarian for Jaén who came to occupy the position of spokesman for the Federal Executive of the PSOE. Pablo Cambronero, a basic police officer who, after going through the Andalusian Parliament, was elected in 2019 by Ciudadanos, although he later left the party and is now part of the Mixed Group, also sits in the chamber. Finally, the PP has Ana Belén Vázquez, its spokesperson on the Interior Commission, who since June 2002 has been a student inspector, having approved the opposition to enter the command scale of the National Police, but who not having yet taken the course for his political career, he has not acquired the full status of an agent, as she confirms.

In these elections, the number of active national police officers running as candidates has been considerably reduced compared to the two previous municipal and regional elections. In 2015, 16 did so and in 2019, 15. On this occasion, only six will attend, after the Police General Directorate refused to grant a seventh agent the leave of absence that he had requested to appear due to having an open disciplinary file. This is Samuel Vázquez, president of the Siglo XXI Police Association and who has starred in controversial public interventions in which he linked irregular immigration and an alleged increase in crime in Spain.

Vázquez, who has denounced before the courts the decision of the Interior that has prevented him from attending the elections, was going to be the number two from Vox to the Fuenlabrada City Council, a municipality southwest of Madrid with 190,000 inhabitants. According to the CIS survey last April, Santiago Abascal’s party is precisely the one preferred by the police and military group: 38.4% of this group would vote for him, compared to 21.1% who would vote for the PP and the 8.7% who would give their ballot to the PSOE.

