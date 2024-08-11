Paris (AFP)

Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan won the gold medal in the marathon on the final day of the Paris 2024 Olympics, making up for her bronze medal in the 5,000 and 10,000-meter races.

The Dutchwoman set an Olympic record of 2:22.55 hours on her way to gold, just 0.03 seconds ahead of Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa, and 0.15 seconds ahead of Kenya’s Hellen Obiri, who took bronze, while another Kenyan, Peres Jepchirchir, the Tokyo Olympic champion three years ago, had to settle for 15th place, 3:56 minutes behind Hassan.