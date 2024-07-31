Paris (AFP)

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan will compete in the marathon, as well as the 5,000 and 10,000 metres, at the Paris Olympics, seeking to achieve a historic hat-trick.

The 31-year-old wants to become the first woman to win gold in these three athletics events, emulating a feat achieved by Czechoslovakian Emil Zatopek in Helsinki 1952.

“I am excited to announce that I will be running the 5K, 10K and marathon here in Paris,” Hassan said on social media.

“I am a curious person who looks forward to challenges and tries to discover what is possible. I love this journey and the challenge,” she continued.

Hassan is no stranger to records. At the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, she won three medals (two golds in the 5,000 and 10,000 m and a bronze in the 1,500 m).

Ditching the 1500m in favour of the marathon is a step into the unknown, she admits, even though the 42km race is nothing new to her, having made a flying start at last year’s London Marathon.

“Have you balanced speed on the track with endurance in the marathon? Let’s find out together,” the Ethiopian-born runner added.

She continued, “It is difficult to face the unknown, but my curiosity has driven all my training towards this goal. I will do my best to achieve success.”

This tight schedule will test her recovery.

The 10K race will be held on August 9, just 35 hours before the marathon, which starts at 6pm on Sunday, August 11 and coincides with the end of the Games.

Before that, she will compete in the 5,000m qualifiers on August 2 with a possible qualification to the final on August 5, for a total of 62.195km within the Olympic cycle.

“My preparation was a challenge, because of the way I ran, the energy required, everything is different between the track and the marathon,” she added.

Hassan arrived in the Netherlands at the age of 15 from Ethiopia, but she did not explain why she left her country.

In Tokyo, she recovered from a dramatic fall in the 1500m to take bronze, before coming back strong to achieve a stunning double in the 5K and 10K.

Her ambition in Paris has impressed former American track star Michael Johnson: “For anyone else it would be crazy, and I don’t think there’s any runner who enjoys racing more than Sifan Hassan.”