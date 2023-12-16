Siva Auvae tried to escape, but was joined by the man, who put an end to her life forever: she had 4 children

A story that comes from Australia, but which tells of yet another femicide in 2023. The cases around the world are worrying. Siva Auvae she lost her life at just 31 years old, after being stabbed by her boyfriend. She was the mother of 4 children.

The neighbors heard a heartbreaking cry and they then saw Siva Auvae fleeing into the street. After about 400 meters, her boyfriend managed to reach her and broke her life forever with several stab wounds. The man then went back and set fire to the house, with the intention of taking his own life. He was rescued and transported to hospital, where he is deceased following the serious burns suffered.

The news was released by the newspaper Daily Mail. The woman would have turned 32 soon and was mother of 4 children. A neighbor said she saw smoke coming out of Siva's house while she was in the garden for a family barbecue.

I ran to the top of the driveway and looked and there was blood everywhere. A woman was face down in the middle of the street. I screamed, other neighbors came out, we tried to help her.

Unfortunately, no one could do anything to save that mother's life. They raised the alarm to the authorities and health workers, but it was already too late. In the meantime, the boyfriend had locked himself in the house and set fire to everything. Luckily, the children were not present.

Those who knew her described the victim as one caring mother who loved and cared for her children. No one knew of problems with her partner and no one could have ever imagined such an epilogue. They had a long relationship and had recently moved to the new neighborhood. The 31-year-old's family is shocked, as are her friends. They organized a fundraiserto help the relatives bring Siva's lifeless body back to New Zealand and to help the grandparents look after the 4 grandchildren who are now left without their beloved mother.