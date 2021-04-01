ofMomir Takac shut down

Christian Drosten calls for a lockdown in view of the high corona numbers and criticizes politics. The virologist gives model projects like the one in Tübingen a chance – under certain conditions.

Berlin – In the last few days and weeks, the new infections with the corona virus have climbed to a high level. The seven-day incidence for Germany rose continuously. On the last day in March, it fell slightly for the first time in a long time. After 135.2 on Tuesday, the value according to the Robert Koch Institute on Wednesday morning was 132.3.

A positive sign, especially since the R value also fell slightly compared to the previous day? Rather not. Leading politicians are alarmed. For example, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder and his Baden-Württemberg colleague Winfried Kretschmann wrote a letter to their Prime Minister colleagues in which they called for the emergency brake to be implemented consistently in hotspots. In addition, the RKI found that more and more children are infected with the coronavirus and are more likely to become seriously ill.

Virologist Drosten calls for Lockdown: “All that’s left is the mallet”

Now Germany’s top virologist also spoke up. Christian Drosten pleaded for stricter measures in view of the increasing corona numbers. “I think it will not go without a new lockdown to delay this dynamic, which has now without any doubt set in,” said the Charité scientist in the NDR podcast “Coronavirus Update”. Unfortunately, the situation is “very serious and very complicated”.

Drosten criticized that the same measures were not applied as in the first wave. “I have a feeling that at the moment we still have to use the same tools that we used in the first wave,” said the virologist. “All that’s left is the mallet.”

Drosten: Third corona wave occurred earlier than models predicted

Contacts would have to be reduced. In workplaces, in private as well as in the education and training sector, Drosten excluded almost no area. “There are many scientific contributions that are now also related to Germany.” He rejected critics. It would be wrong to say that you don’t even know where SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted.

The scientist said the third wave “unfortunately by nature” occurred earlier than models had predicted. In addition, the “clearly more disease-causing and also more deadly” British virus variant B.1.1.7 will be detected in more than 90 percent of the cases this week. “That is of course anything but reassuring,” said Drosten. At least the variants identified in Brazil and South Africa would still be in the range of one percent or less in Germany.

Christian Drosten does not reject model projects like the one in Tübingen, but …

The researcher does not categorically reject model projects like the one in Tübingen, but they should have good scientific support. So far, none of these projects have proven that it works, Drosten clarified. Motivating people to get tested is initially positive.

However, one should define success and termination criteria beforehand. Drosten mentioned the number of hospital admissions, deaths after three weeks or economic performance. Then one could say “at some point in the re-evaluation: That was successful.” In the meantime, the corona vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca has been secretly renamed. (mt)

List of rubric lists: © picture alliance / dpa / Reuters Pool | Fabrizio Bensch