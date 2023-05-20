Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Non-stop rain has caused a mountain slope to slide in Austria. In the neighboring community there has been a constant alarm for over two weeks and the situation threatens to escalate.

Hörbranz – The Pfänder (1062 meters) above the two Lake Constance towns of Lindau (Bavaria) and Bregenz (Vorarlberg, Austria) is a popular hiking and panoramic mountain from which you can see Lake Constance, the Allgäu, the Bregenzerwald and the Swiss high mountains.

The landslide seen from above © Fire Brigade Hörbranz Facebook

Landslide in Austria: Houses shifted by up to seven meters

After the heavy rains in Austria in recent weeks, the Pfänder itself has now started to move: On April 28th, the entire mountain slope in the hamlet of Hochreute in the municipality of Hörbranz began to slide – and has been moving ever since. Rubble, earth and broken tree trunks are moving in slow motion and have already made three properties uninhabitable. So far they have slid down the mountain by up to seven meters to the west, where the border to Bavaria is two kilometers as the crow flies. And it keeps raining.

“Tonight, due to the heavy rainfall, a landslide with a volume of several hundred thousand cubic meters occurred in the Hörbranz municipality. A total of 39 residents had to be evacuated!”, reported on April 29 on Facebook Provincial Councilor Christian Gantner (ÖVP), in Vorarlberg something like the Minister for Agriculture and Civil Protection. Above the hamlet a picture of devastation: trees, earth and rubble lie on top of each other, deep cracks open up in paths and streets.

Dramatic scenes during clean-up work after a landslide in Austria

The endangered houses are cleared. “Everything that wasn’t nailed down was taken away,” reports Markus Schupp, commander of the Hörbranz fire brigade, on ORF. During the safety work, there were dramatic scenes: on Thursday, the fire brigade pumped out oil tanks.

“During the pumping work, parts of the ceiling came loose and we had to stop the work until we had discussed the situation with a structural engineer and safety measures were carried out,” reports Schupp. “In the meantime, we were able to observe how the terrain and the walls were deforming.” A large crack has now formed between residential buildings on the farm, and several walls have already collapsed.

Drought prepared the drama – landslide after heavy rain in Austria

The entrepreneur Andreas Jochum was also called in to lay new drainage pipes with his excavator to slow down the sliding slope. According to Jochum, the previous drought caused the slide. “That was foreseeable somewhere,” said Jochum to the Vorarlberger Nachrichten. When it’s dry, the soil on the Pfänder has a tendency to quickly become hard and cracked. When it rains heavily, these cracks quickly fill with water, the pressure of which sets the slope in motion.

According to the ORF, the rain reported for Tuesday and Wednesday made the experts particularly concerned, according to the state geologist Walter Bauer, one is currently “in by far the worst phase”.

