The agency states that, if there is a collapse, it will be located; last 20 people were removed from the Mutange neighborhood on Saturday

O MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy) said this Sunday (Dec 3, 2023) that it is observed “stabilization” of the sinking situation in the Mutange neighborhood, in Maceió (AL).

The body created a crisis management committee with members of the SGB (Brazilian Geological Survey) and the ANM (National Mining Agency) to monitor the situation caused by Braskem’s mineral extraction. Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 2 MB).

The group cites a reduction in the rate at which the ground was giving way, reducing the likelihood of a large-scale collapse at the site. On November 29th and 30th, the movement was 50 cm per day, while on Saturday (2nd December) the speed was 15 cm per day. The incidence is still considered high, with 20 cases per year being the previous parameter.

The region recorded a new earthquake of 0.89 in mine 18 in the early hours of Saturday (Dec 2). The site is closed to navigation.

Monitoring did not observe any significant change in the level of the lagoon and said that there is a low risk of water contamination. The government report also said that, if there is a collapse, it must occur in a localized manner and that Civil Defense decided to stop warnings of collapse.

“The geological system is coming into balance […] clearly showing a decrease in the intensity and quantity of microseisms”, states the ministry.

The group led by the MME should meet this Sunday (Dec 3) to monitor the development of the situation.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On Wednesday (Nov 29), Maceió City Hall declared a state of emergency in the city for 180 days. The cause is the imminent risk of collapse of a Braskem mine, located in the Mundaú lagoon region, in the Mutange neighborhood. The following day, the risk map was expanded and, as a result, residents of the Bom Parto region were included in the relocation program.

According to the State government, the mines are caves opened by the extraction of rock salt during decades of mining, but which were being closed since the SGB (Brazilian Geological Service) confirmed that the activity carried out by Braskem caused the geological phenomenon in the region.

The governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB), created a crisis office to monitor the situation and possible collapses. If the scenario is confirmed, large craters could form in the affected areas.

Dantas criticized Braskem’s relationship with Maceió City Hall. He stated that the agreement reached between them is harming the population of the affected regions.

The government reported that monitoring in the region was reinforced after 5 earthquakes recorded in November alone. According to the general coordinator of the State’s Civil Defense, Colonel Moisés Melo, a rupture could cause a cascade effect on other mines.

“We don’t know the intensity, but it’s certain that a large part of the city will feel it. And we have other problems. If there is a disruption in this region, we could have several services affected, such as the water supply in part of the city and also the energy and gas supply. Certainly, the entire capital will feel the tremors if these chain caves rupture.”he said.