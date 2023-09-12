Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Civil war has been raging in Libya for years. Now a devastating storm is causing numerous deaths. Some regions are cut off from the outside world.

Benghazi – After the severe earthquakes in Morocco, eastern Libya has now been hit by a violent storm. Storm “Daniel” hit the civil war-torn country with around seven million inhabitants on Sunday (September 10th).

Devastating storm in Libya: “The situation is very catastrophic”

According to the aid organization “Red Crescent”, at least 150 people were killed. Kais Fhakeri, head of the aid organization in Benghazi, expects up to 250 victims, he told the news agency Reuters. “The situation is very catastrophic.”

Streets are flooded after Storm Daniel. The number of victims is expected to continue to rise. After violent storms in Libya, the government fears thousands of deaths in the east of the country. © Libya Almasar TV/AP/dpa

The government in the east, however, expects thousands of deaths. The prime minister of one of the country’s rival governments, Osama Hammad, told the television channel on Monday (September 11). Al-Massar, more than two thousand deaths are to be feared. Thousands more people are missing. There has so far been no independent information on fatalities.

Floods after storms in Libya: Heaviest rainfall in more than 40 years

The government in the capital Tripoli under Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbaiba spoke of the heaviest rainfall in more than 40 years. In view of the heavy rains, a curfew was imposed in the port city of Benghazi. Hundreds of people are reported to be cut off from the outside world daily News.

According to local emergency services, the northeast was particularly badly hit. According to a local councilor, the situation in the city of Derna is “out of control”. Two dams are said to have burst. People in the affected regions are without electricity and internet.

Storm in Libya: “Dozens of villages and towns severely affected by storm”

Images and videos on social media show the extent of the destruction. Mass water flooded entire towns, cars were washed away, while numerous regions are now sinking into mud.

Georgette Gagnon, UN humanitarian coordinator in Libya, appealed to the international community. “Initial reports indicate that dozens of villages and towns were severely affected by the storm, causing flooding, damage to infrastructure and loss of life,” Gagnon wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Storm “Daniel” previously caused devastating floods in Greece. Several villages were flooded. There were fatalities here too. (kas/dpa)