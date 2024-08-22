Putin supported the idea of ​​financing territorial defense in the Bryansk region

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea of ​​financing territorial defense (territorial defense) in the Bryansk region. In this way, the head of state responded to the request of the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, during a meeting on the situation in the border area.

Financing of territorial defense certainly needs to be done. The Minister of Finance is on the line. We will discuss this further. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

According to Bogomaz, the region currently needs additional border protection from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), but the regional budget is seriously limited. He asked to finance the territorial defense forces from the state budget.

Photo: Anton Vergun / RIA Novosti

Zelensky held a meeting on the border with Kursk region

On the same day as the meeting of the Russian president and heads of regions on the situation on the border with Ukraine, a similar meeting was held by the Kiev authorities. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky visited the border area of ​​Sumy Oblast, which is adjacent to Kursk, and held a meeting on the current situation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

“The commander-in-chief reported on the operational situation in all areas of active operations and, in particular, in the most difficult areas of the front,” wrote Ukrainian leader in Telegram.

During the meeting, Zelensky raised the issue of the operational situation on the border with Russia, and also discussed with the military leadership the issue of defending the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions in the special military operation (SVO) zone.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

Border residents who lost property were promised 858 million rubles

During a meeting on the operational situation in the border area, it became known that the Russian government is ready to allocate 858 million rubles for residents of border regions who lost their property during attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers will also send additional aid in the amount of 713 million rubles to Russians who suffered due to emergency situations during the invasion of Ukrainian troops. He added that evacuated residents of the Kursk region, where fierce battles have been taking place in recent days, will be able to receive a one-time payment of 10 thousand rubles. The Ministry of Emergency Situations will also transfer financial aid in the amount of 15 thousand rubles to the account of the affected Russians.

During the meeting, the head of the country’s Ministry of Finance Anton Siluanov emphasized that support for border regions will currently be the department’s main task. He assured the president that funds for supporting border regions will be allocated as a matter of priority.