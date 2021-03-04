There is a temporary lull on Baghramyan Avenue on March 4 – the opposition Movement for the Salvation of the Motherland took a break until Saturday. On this day, they promise to hold a “really big rally”. The military, who supported the disgraced head of the General Staff, Onik Gasparyan, are also going to protest. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the parliamentary opposition held long-awaited negotiations, but did not agree on the timing of early elections. The single opposition candidate Vazgen Manukyan told Izvestia that the head of the Cabinet is trying to split the camp of opponents and is using the elections as a “trick” to stay in power. Manukyan stressed that if the elections are held under the current prime minister, the leader of the Movement for the Salvation of the Motherland will not participate in them.

Two big differences

The Armenian opposition has two branches: the one represented in parliament (the Enlightened Armenia and Prosperous Armenia factions) and the one known as the Movement to Save the Motherland – these are 17 opposition parties that have united to create an interim government. True, Prosperous Armenia is trying to play on both fields.

The first of these branches allows negotiations with the Prime Minister and is ready for some kind of compromise. Therefore, the authorities go to dialogue with her, albeit not yet distinguished by special productivity. The second branch is protesting at the parliament building on Baghramyan Avenue and is not in the mood to build a dialogue with the Pashinyan government.

The main requirement of both the first and the second branches coincides – the resignation of the prime minister and the holding of parliamentary elections. But there is a nuance – the parliamentary opposition agrees that the government of Nikol Pashinyan will remain temporarily acting until the vote.

The Movement for the Salvation of the Motherland insists that in this case the prime minister will use the administrative resource and falsify the elections. Therefore, the preparation of the vote should be taken up by the interim government headed by the single candidate Vazgen Manukyan.

On March 4, Nikol Pashinyan met separately with the heads of “Enlightened” and “Prosperous” Armenia to discuss early parliamentary elections. However, it was not possible to reach a consensus, since the prime minister refuses to link the voting with the resignation of the head of the General Staff, Leader of the Enlightened Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan told Izvestia following the meeting. According to him, the opposition insists: it is impossible to dissolve the parliament and hold a vote until the crisis with the dismissal of military leader Onik Gasparyan is resolved.

– I suggested: let’s leave the military, let them be engaged in reforming and rebuilding the army, and we, politicians, will hold elections. But the prime minister believes that these two issues cannot be viewed as one problem. Therefore, at the moment there is no decision on any issue, – stated the politician.

Nevertheless, Marukyan is sure that there is a disposition on both sides to continue the conversation and find a solution. To get out of this impasse, they even set a conditional deadline: on March 8, according to the explanations of the General Staff, the order to dismiss Onik Gasparyan will come into force. “We must find some solution to this issue before March 8,” the leader of “Enlightened Armenia” noted.

Dissolution by force

Legally, to launch the re-election process, the following actions are needed: the prime minister resigns, the parliament does not elect another head of government twice and dissolves itself, which means early elections. To be sure that the parliament does not elect an alternative prime minister, Pashinyan needs to secure a promise from the opposition factions that they will not nominate and promote their candidates.

“If the parliamentary forces nevertheless decide to hold early elections, I mean the timing of the elections, then we can assume that the issue has been resolved,” the Prime Minister assured the opposition representatives during the March 4 meeting.

But if it is not possible to reach an agreement with the parliamentary factions, Pashinyan has another way out. At the end of January, the Haykanan Zhamanak newspaper reported that the ruling My Step party was preparing an amendment to the constitution, which would give parliament the right to declare self-dissolution through a vote. According to this amendment, early elections in the country can be announced when the National Assembly is dissolved by a decision of 60% of the deputies (“My Step” has 83 mandates out of 132, that is, 62% of all parliamentarians). In this case, elections should be held no earlier than 40, but no later than 55 days after the dissolution.

According to the amendments to the basic law of Armenia made in the summer of 2020, a referendum is no longer needed to amend the Constitution, the decision can be made through a vote in parliament. Former Minister of Justice of Armenia, expert on constitutional law Aram Orbelian explained to Izvestia that the January amendment was never adopted – it was sent for approval by the Venice Commission. However, talk about it may resume again, as it will allow Pashinyan to dissolve parliament with zero risk to himself.

But before talking about elections, the prime minister should lift the martial law, which prohibits voting, the expert said. This will make it possible to launch a vote in parliament on trusting the government – the opposition has already tried several times to nominate a vote of no confidence to the prime minister, but could not do it because of the martial law. If the vote gets enough votes, it will lead to the resignation of the head of government.

– On the one hand, Pashinyan does not want to take a risk, and therefore negotiates with representatives of opposition factions so that they do not nominate other candidates. Although this is superfluous, since he leads the largest faction with a constitutional majority – it can block any candidacy from the opposition. Apparently, he does not trust his own team, – concluded Aram Orbelian.

“So that there are no elections”

The “Movement for the Salvation of the Motherland” in its assessments of the prime minister’s activities is much more radical than the parliamentary opposition. The speech of every speaker on Baghramyan Avenue ends with a massive chant “Arants Nikol Ayastan” – “Armenia without Nikola”. A tent camp has been on duty at the gates of the parliament for the eighth night.

However, the movement does not intend to go for bloodshed and forceful seizure of power, protest leader Vazgen Manukyan assured the protesters (and those who were sitting in parliament at that moment).

The UK opened a criminal case against the politician on charges of calling to overthrow the constitutional order, the first interrogation took place on March 4.

In an interview with Izvestia, the opposition leader noted that Pashinyan’s talks with representatives of factions are a “trick” to re-launch the conversation about elections that will allow the prime minister to remain in his post. Manukyan himself does not intend to go to the polls in this situation.

– Under Pashinyan, in no case will I go. You know, it is even shameful to go to the elections that he organizes. But I understand large parties that cannot refuse if the vote is nevertheless appointed. Therefore, everything must be done so that there are no elections on Pashinyan’s conditions, the politician emphasized.

The head of the Caucasus Institute, Alexander Iskandaryan, believes that the prime minister’s role in the split of the opposition is minimal, since differences between different forces existed from the very beginning. “Even if Pashinyan had a hand in this, it is impossible to prove it,” the political scientist told Izvestia.

According to him, the incumbent prime minister has quite good chances of winning – if the elections take place.

– With a low turnout – and it will be low because many people are apathetic – Pashinyan’s party, if it can gain 30-40% percent, has a chance to take the parliamentary majority, the expert stated.

In the evening of March 4, silence on Baghramyan Avenue is rare for the last days: no more than 40-50 people remain in five tents, plastic bottles are quietly burning out in a barrel – this is how the protesters solve the problem with garbage. “On Saturday there will be 20 thousand here, you’ll see,” one of the guys in the tent promises me. To fulfill this “minimum”, the “Movement for the Salvation of the Motherland” began an agitation campaign in the regions of Armenia. On March 6, they intend to involve the residents of Shirak and Syunik in the protests. On March 4, it also became known that the ranks of the protesters on Saturday will be joined by servicemen – they intend to gather for a demonstration in support of Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan in front of the building of the Ministry of Defense.