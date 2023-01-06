This article is continuously updated. You can also find up-to-date information in the Ukraine live blog of the FAZ

January 6, 2023

The Siege of Bakhmut

Current satellite images from the American provider Maxar Technologies show the destruction in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has been fought over for months. Despite intense artillery fire and infantry attacks by the Russian military and the Wagner mercenary group, troops have so far failed to advance further into the city center. The extent of the destruction, the vehemence of the attacks and the reported number of victims are reminiscent of the siege of Mariupol.





















The strategically important city is a cornerstone of Ukraine’s frontline defenses to the east. According to White House estimates, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Russian Wagner mercenary group and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is intent on taking control of the salt and gypsum mines near Bakhmut. This was announced by a White House official. There are indications that Russia’s “obsession” with taking Bakhmut is fueled by monetary motives, the official added.





November 29, 2022

Russian troops entrench themselves

After withdrawing from the regional capital of Kherson to the opposite bank of the Dnieper, the Russian army is making great efforts to prevent a Ukrainian advance on the annexed Crimean peninsula. Satellite imagery by Maxar Technologies of the east bank of the Dnieper River shows numerous dug trenches, anti-tank obstacles and fortifications along roads to Crimea and the annexed south-eastern territories. According to the American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russian army is thus creating the conditions for a protracted defense in the eastern Cherson region and expects Ukrainian troops to cross the Dnieper. Destroying the Antonivka Bridge was intended to make advancing towards the Crimea more difficult. For the military experts at the ISW, however, the effectiveness of the defense systems is limited. Many of the positions would have open flanks ending in the middle of open squares. In addition, the facilities are not within tactical support distance of each other, making them vulnerable to Ukrainian tactical encirclement attacks.

Trenches, fortifications and anti-tank obstacles near Stepne, in the Russian-occupied part of the Cherson region (satellite image from November 15, 2022)

Image: satellite image: ©2022 Maxar Technologies





Trenches near Novotroitske, in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region

Image: satellite image: ©2022 Maxar Technologies





Trenches, fortifications and anti-tank obstacles at Velyka Blahovischenka

Image: satellite image: ©2022 Maxar Technologies



November 11, 2022

Russians withdraw from Cherson

After Ukraine’s rapid and extremely successful counter-offensive in the east of the country, the Ukrainian army was also able to achieve success in southern Ukraine. Faced with pressure from Ukrainian forces, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu announced Russia’s withdrawal from the city of Kherson and surrounding areas northwest of the Dnipro River. Kherson fell into Russian hands at the beginning of the war and has since been the only occupied regional capital. After the Russian army withdrew, Ukrainian forces advanced into the center of the city and were greeted with chants by the population. The Russian troops, meanwhile, retreated to the opposite side of the Dnieper, destroying the strategically important Antonivka Bridge as they retreated to make it more difficult for the Ukrainian army to advance.