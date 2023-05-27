Friday, May 26, 2023, 20:51



| Updated 20:58h.

The electoral campaign lowers the curtain wrapped in controversy and agitated by the scandals of alleged purchase of votes uncovered in several areas of Spain, including in the Murcian municipality of Albudeite, where the Civil Guard has arrested three candidates from the electoral lists of the PSOE accused of allegedly being an active part of a plot that, according to the investigators, would have offered drugs and money in exchange for votes, both by mail and at the polls themselves on election day.

They analyze the situation of the parties a few hours after the end of the electoral campaign Víctor Rodríguez, editor-in-chief of LA VERDAD; the director of the newspaper, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer; Local Area Manager Manuel Buitrago, also a political analyst; and the newspaper’s delegate in Cartagena, Gregorio Mármol, also a chronicler in the Regional Assembly.