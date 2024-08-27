Two astronauts, Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmoreare currently stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) due to technical problems with the spacecraft Starliner of Boeing. Williams and Wilmore, who arrived on the ISS in June for test the new spacecraft, encountered significant problems, including helium leaks and thruster failures during docking. These problems raised questions about the safety of the return flight.

Starliner Technical Problems

The vehicle Starlinerdeveloped by Boeing, was designed to carry astronauts to and from the ISS. However, during the current mission, it suffered helium leaks and engine malfunctions, causing concerns both at NASA than Boeing. Although Boeing insists there is no risk in bringing the astronauts home on the Starliner, NASA is considering the option of flying Williams and Wilmore home on a SpaceX spacecraft.

Despite the stay is longer than the original plan, life on board the ISS continues without major problems. The station is equipped for to support the crew for long periods of time, with sufficient supplies of food, water and oxygen. In addition, the ISS has structures modern, including six beds, two bathrooms, a gym and a panoramic view of Earth through a porthole.

The astronauts are not alone: ​​the station hosts currently seven other crew members from different missions. Supplies are regularly replenished from Earth; the last delivery occurred on August 6, including about three tons of essential supplies.

Challenges and future prospects

The return on the Earth of the two astronauts is still uncertain. Despite progress in testing the vehicle systems, it has not yet been decided whether Starliner will be used for reentry. Engineers continue to work to resolve the issues encountered, while evaluating the option of a reentry with SpaceX.

The situation of the two astronauts highlights the challenges techniques that space missions face, especially when it comes to new technologies. While tests continueWilliams and Wilmore remain confident in the capabilities of the technical team, even knowing that their mission could extend until February 2024.