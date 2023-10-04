Not to vary, Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderon They are in the eye of the hurricane, after once again being involved in an indiscipline as players of the Guadalajara Sports Club, the institution has already released a statement through its social networks and expressed the following.
“He Guadalajara Sports Club reports that Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderón and Raúl Martínez failed to comply with the guidelines established in the internal regulations, which is why starting today they will be separated from the squad for an indefinite period.
The 3 players will work at the club with a differentiated program to maintain their physical and football fitness,” they wrote in the statement.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Different media outlets have leaked the reason why the players were separated from the squad indefinitely and it is said that during the concentration for the match against Toluca FC, these players along with Raul Martinezthey admitted women to the hotel, so it evidently did not comply with the internal regulations of the institution.
It is worth mentioning that the forward and the ‘Chicote‘They are repeat offenders, since it is not the first time that they have committed indiscipline while being players of the red and white team.
The topic is quite controversial, as this happens just when both players are going through a critical moment with the club, the attacker is experiencing the worst moment of his career and his popularity as a Rebaño player is declining as the days go by.
For his part, the left-back is in the period in which he would begin negotiations to renew his contract. So this may cause him to end up being released by the club.
In the coming days there will surely be more news on the matter, but in the meantime this is all that is known about the subject.
#Situation #Alexis #Vega #Cristian #Calderón #Chivas #happened #long #information