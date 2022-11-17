Nfter the rocket hit Polish territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy doubted that it was a projectile from his armed forces. “I think it was a Russian missile – based on the confidence I have in the military reports,” Zelenskyy said. According to the Ukrainian data, one of the 25 Russian missile strikes in western Ukraine coincided with the impact in Poland.

However, it is currently assumed in the West that it was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was used to defend against attacks by the Russian military. Immediately after the explosion in the NATO country, in which two people died, the media initially spoke of a possibly Russian missile on Tuesday evening. While Zelenskyj continues to support this version, American President Joe Biden contradicts him. On Thursday morning in Washington, after his return from the G-20 summit, he said that it did not correspond to the instructions

Regardless of whose arsenal the rocket came from, many international observers agree that Russia, with its war of aggression against Ukraine, is ultimately responsible for the impact in Poland.

“The world knows that Russia bears the ultimate responsibility”

Zelenskyy called for the involvement of Ukrainian specialists in the investigations to clarify the incident. “All our information is fully available. We gave them to our partners from the night, from the first hours, when the world began to find out what happened,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video address. At the same time, Ukrainian experts need access to the information collected on site.