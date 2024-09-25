Forbes: Fighters of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to retreat from Ugledar to the DPR

The Ukrainian 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (OMBr), which has about 2,000 fighters, has begun to leave its positions near Ugledar and move towards Bogoyavlenka. Forbes confirms this information. Meanwhile, fighting has begun in the city itself.

“It appears that when Russian forces began threatening the city’s flanks last week, the 2,000-strong 72nd Mechanized Brigade, with T-64 tanks, BMP-2 and M-109 fighting vehicles, began to retreat to more defensible positions,” the authors of the article claim.

There is also a possibility that the 72nd separate separate brigade in Ugledar could fall into a trap. Forbes wrote that the 40th Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces is currently trying to outflank the tired Ukrainian military.

Photo: Lisi Niesner / Reuters

Ukraine predicted to face difficulties due to loss of Ugledar

How noted one of the Frontelligence Insight analysts, the situation in this area is already becoming critical for Ukrainian troops. “And we are probably witnessing the final stages of its defense,” he said. “One can only hope that the right orders were given, and that the lives of soldiers are a priority, rather than the desire to hold out.”

Shortly before this, on September 23, Ukrainian military expert Konstantin Mashovets called on Ukrainians to prepare for the surrender of Ugledar. He predicted the same consequences for Selidovo and Toretsk. According to him, such a development of events in the near future is most likely.

According to military expert, retired colonel Andrey Koshkin, the loss of the city could cause political damage to the Ukrainian authorities. He added that control over Ugledar would help Russia straighten the front line and ensure further advancement.

By that time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had tried several times to withdraw their fighters from Ugledar. Some of them had already been cut off, as Russian troops had blocked the Ukrainian army’s supply routes.

The fighting has moved to the territory of Ugledar

Meanwhile, Russian troops continue to advance in the Ugledar area. According to Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the DPR, on September 24, the Russian Armed Forces took under fire control the last road by which the Ukrainian Armed Forces could still supply Ugledar.

Later, fighting began in the city itself. On September 25, the DPR authorities announced this. In turn, military observer Denis Popovich indicated that Russian troops were ready to encircle the city within a few hours, advancing simultaneously from the west and northeast.

Shortly before this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew some of their units from Ugledar. The intensity of the troops’ resistance in the indicated direction significantly decreased, and the remaining fighters had already dispersed and taken cover.

The information about the advance of the Russian Armed Forces was also confirmed by a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier with the call sign Alex. According to him, Russian troops entered the eastern outskirts of Ugledar on September 24. He added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces command missed the moment when it was still possible to change the situation in Ugledar.