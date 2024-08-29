Rada deputy Goncharenko addressed Ukrainians on the situation in Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction is extremely difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko spoke about the state of affairs (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring).

Everyone around me keeps saying one thing: well, we must have some kind of plan, right? There is a feeling that there is none Alexey GoncharenkoMember of the Verkhovna Rada

In this regard, he called on the civilian population of Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name – Pokrovsk) to immediately leave the city.

As Roman Pogorely, co-founder and analyst of the Ukrainian military-analytical resource DeepState, stated, Ukraine will essentially lose Donbass after the surrender of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). He pointed out that the Russian army has advanced significantly, the last key height before Pokrovsk is under its control, Novobrodovka was taken in three or four days. In addition, the Russian Armed Forces are already near Selidovo, they have modern weapons, night vision devices and equipment.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Pogorely noted that Mirnograd, Selidovo, Pokrovsk play a significant role in logistics. Russian military will be directly on the approaches to the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region. “In fact, after Pokrovsk, Mirnograd, Donbass will pass into their hands,” the expert said.

In turn, military analyst and journalist Evgeny Norin noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces units defending Pokrovsk and its suburbs found themselves in an operational crisis. In the west of the DPR, the Ukrainian army has almost no reserves left that would allow it to hold back the Russian Armed Forces offensive for any length of time or effectively, he said.

Pokrovsk compared to Avdiivka and Bakhmut

The commander of the 110th separate mechanized brigade (OMBr) of the Ukrainian army, Alexander, said in an interview with The Economist that it is only a matter of time before Pokrovsk is destroyed, like Mariupol, Avdiivka and Bakhmut. He also could not say how long the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to defend the city, given the transfer of the most combat-ready troops to the invasion of the Kursk region.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic, Alexander Syrsky, he made a decision to strengthen the defense of Pokrovsk.