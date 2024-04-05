DThe retaliatory strike announced by Iran following the airstrike on an embassy building in Syria has put Israel and the US on high alert. Both governments are preparing at full speed for an Iranian attack “that could take different forms,” CNN reported on Friday, citing a senior US government official. Both US and Israeli targets could be targeted. According to broadcaster CBS, US government officials assume that an attack on an Israeli diplomatic facility is conceivable by the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan next week. The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hussein Salami, renewed threats against arch-enemy Israel on Friday. “No action by the enemy” will go unanswered, Salami said.

Report: Iran's armed forces also on high alert

On April 1, two brigadier generals and five other members of the powerful Revolutionary Guard were killed in an air strike on the Iranian embassy compound in the Syrian capital Damascus. The Iranian Foreign Ministry and the US government believe that Israel carried out the attack. The Israeli side did not comment on the incident. Iran's religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened retaliation. “The evil regime will be punished by our brave men,” the head of state said a day after the airstrike. The New York Times on Friday quoted two unnamed Iranian officials as saying the country has put its armed forces on high alert.

How and when Iran's state power will react remains unclear. However, Khamenei's statements were interpreted to mean that military action by his own armed forces could be imminent. Senior US government officials even believed a retaliatory strike was inevitable, CNN reported on Friday. The US is preparing for a “significant” attack next week. CBS, citing U.S. government officials, reported U.S. intelligence that Iran was planning an attack with drones and cruise missiles. The question is whether these would be sent from Iranian territory or from Iraq or Syria, it was said. The information in the reports could not be independently verified.

Israel threatens consequences

The Israeli side also believes an attack is inevitable, CNN reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened consequences if Iran attacks his country. “We will know how to defend ourselves and we will act according to the simple principle: whoever harms us or plans to harm us, we will harm them too,” Netanyahu said on Thursday evening. In view of the security situation, Israel has temporarily stopped vacations in all combat units. Israel's army also announced the mobilization of missile defense reservists. The army also disrupted Israel's GPS positioning system to “neutralize threats.” Israeli media interpreted this as a reference to the threats from Iran.







US Democrats demand an end to arms deliveries

As the situation in the Middle East threatens to escalate, pressure is growing on the government in the USA to force Israel to take a less harsh approach in the Gaza Strip. Nancy Pelosi, among others, has now called for a stop to arms deliveries to Israel. The former Speaker of the House of Representatives and a key ally of US President Joe Biden has signed a letter along with 36 other congressional Democrats to the US President and Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for this. “In light of the recent attack on aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustified to authorize these arms transfers,” the document said.