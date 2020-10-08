450 aid organizations and 160,000 supporters appeal to the EU: The situation on the islands of Chios, Samos and Lesbos is still inhumane.

BERLIN taz | More than 450 aid organizations, networks and groups as well as 160,000 other people are calling for a change of direction in dealing with refugees on the Greek islands. “Enough is enough! We reaffirm our call to move these people to safe and decent housing. Other European countries must also accept those seeking protection in order to relieve the situation on the Greek islands ”, they demand in the appeal initiated by Legal Center Lesvos, Doctors Without Borders and Refugee Rights Europe.

The call to the politicians of the EU and its member countries comes one month after the major fire in the Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos. In the past few years, up to 20,000 people had lived there in the worst of circumstances – in a facility that was only designed for around 2,760 people. Currently, more than 7,500 people seeking protection live in a newly built camp near Kara Tepe on the coast of Lesbos, under inhumane conditions, as the organizations emphasize.

“The conditions in the new camp remind us a lot of Moria. Our patients tell us that their situation there is even worse ”, the organization Doctors Without Borders quotes Marco Sandrone, its head of operations on Lesbos. “Residents say that some tents have no floor and they have to sleep on rock and dust on the floor, that many families have to share their tent with other families and that there are only 345 toilets.”

Almost 2,000 recognized refugees were able to leave the Greek islands in the past few weeks. But the situation in the registration camps on the islands of Chios and Samos is still catastrophic. In the Vial camp in Chios, which has a capacity for 1,000 people, almost 3,300 migrants are currently living. On Samos almost 4400 people live in and around a camp that can normally accommodate 650 people.

Heat, rat bites, and a corona outbreak

Around the original structure of the so-called Reception and Identification Center (RIC) on a mountain slope in the village of Vathy, many people live here in makeshift tents without electricity and adequate sanitary facilities. The residents, including a third children, are helplessly exposed to the weather: sun and heat over 32 degrees Celsius as at the beginning of the week and now the rain that began on Thursday. Many suffer from rat bites, report scorpions and snakes.

There is also a corona outbreak in the Vathy camp: More than 90 people have already tested positive for the virus. Since the outbreak, the camp has been under a kind of lockdown: residents are required to isolate themselves, but are generally allowed to leave the camp.

Police officers control entrances and exits at the main entrance to the camp. Unfortunately, it has already happened that refugees were prevented from attending doctor’s appointments because of the lockdown, explained Jonathan Vigneron, Doctors Without Borders project coordinator on Samos. The organization operates two locations near the camp where they provide psychological help or work in the field of sexual and reproductive health.