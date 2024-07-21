Russian Armed Forces encircle two Ukrainian Armed Forces battalions near New York in DPR

Two battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been surrounded near the village of New York in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). According to sources familiar with the situation, these are significant forces of the Ukrainian army – the number of servicemen in them is more than a thousand people.

Meanwhile, back in early July, the analytical group Deep State made a forecast that since the Ukrainian Armed Forces found themselves in a difficult situation near New York and Toretsk in the DPR, this could lead to the loss of these cities.

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

Russian soldier single-handedly destroys Ukrainian Armed Forces position in New York

Earlier it became known that the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) destroyed two groups of Ukrainian soldiers, who were transferred to the New York area as a reserve, with artillery strikes and FPV drones. According to the region’s security agencies, this became possible due to “some oversight” by the Ukrainian army leadership. As a result, Russian troops covered the enemy with artillery and drones.

Before that, a Russian fighter single-handedly destroyed a Ukrainian military position in New York. Footage from a drone published online shows a stormtrooper sneaking up to a window of a house with Ukrainian soldiers inside and throwing an anti-tank mine inside. A few seconds later, an explosion followed, completely destroying the building. The fighter himself survived, but suffered a concussion.

Rada deputy blames Syrsky for the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezugla, who has repeatedly criticized the Ukrainian military leadership, is convinced that the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, is to blame for the current situation. Bezugla reported that Syrsky decided to rotate several units despite the objections of commanders. As a result of these actions, the Russian military managed to break through the Ukrainian defenses in the area of ​​Toretsk and New York.

Photo: Alexander Reka / TASS

Also on June 21, the deputy accused Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol, who at that time held the post of commander of the joint forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of the breakthrough of the Russian army near Toretsk. After that, on June 24, by decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Sodol was replaced in his post by Brigadier General Andriy Gnatov.

Related materials:

In addition, Bezuglaya stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are losing ground due to the catastrophic situation with the replenishment of active brigades and the creation of new ones.

Common sense screams here that it is possible to consider creating new brigades only after the current ones have been guaranteed to be staffed and a trained reserve created. But the generals do not hear it. They do something completely different. They create more and more “zombie brigades” Maryana Bezuglaya Member of the Rada

She also expressed the opinion that Ukrainian generals were to blame for excessive losses of manpower due to their actions.