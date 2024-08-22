Putin announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to strike the Kursk NPP at night

During a meeting on the situation in the border regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that on the night of Thursday, August 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to strike the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

The International Atomic Energy Agency has been informed and they promise to come and send specialists to assess the situation. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The head of state hoped that the IAEA would fulfill its promise. It is already known that the visit of the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi, to the Kursk NPP is planned for next week. Earlier, he promised to visit the power plant to talk with its management and determine whether there were attacks on it. After his visit to the Russian Federation, he wants head towards to Kyiv.

Photo: Gabriel Grigorov / RIA Novosti

The IAEA is concerned about what is happening in the Kursk region

As Grossi pointed out in an interview with Bloomberg TV, unlike modern nuclear reactors, the two units at Kursk NPP, which operate near combat operations, do not have additional layers of protection to contain radiation in the event of an accident. “They do not have a protective dome, just a regular roof, which means that the reactor core is quite vulnerable,” spoke He.

Related materials:

Grossi is particularly concerned that the plant is within range of artillery. The IAEA chief wants to assess the state of the external power supply and access routes to the plant during his visit.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to seize the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant within a week

According to Major General Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces, the Ukrainian command used over 11,000 troops during the offensive in the border regions and expected to seize the Kursk NPP in less than a week. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) intended to take control of the Russian power plant on August 11, the sixth day since the start of the invasion of the Russian region.

Later, it became known that an attack on the power plant was being prepared, as reported by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. She called on international organizations, especially the UN and the IAEA, to immediately condemn the provocative actions. The diplomat emphasized that a possible attack on the energy facility also violates the IAEA’s nuclear safety principles. The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, noted that Kyiv was preparing a provocation at the NPP, the purpose of which was to accuse Russia of “self-fire.”

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a massive offensive into Russian territory on August 6. Ukrainian fighters managed to enter the Kursk region and capture a number of settlements. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling and was heavily damaged. One of the most dangerous targets for the Ukrainian Armed Forces could be the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, which is located in Kurchatov on the banks of the Seim River, 40 kilometers west of Kursk and approximately 110 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.