Animal rights activists are sounding the alarm: the situation in shelters has been precarious for months. And now the holiday season is approaching, when many people are parting with their four-legged friends.

Berlin – Wherever you look in the Federal Republic, the picture is the same: the Animal shelters are bursting at the seamsThis is no surprise to Lea Schmitz from the German Animal Welfare Association. The umbrella organization raised the alarm long before the summer holiday season, when animals are usually given away, and is holding both politicians and the animal owners themselves accountable.

Animal rights activists have been sounding the alarm for months: “Shelters are in danger of collapsing”

Back in the spring, the press spokesperson for the German Animal Welfare Association made no secret of the frustrating situation. IPPEN.MEDIA Schmitz said at the time: “The animal shelters are in danger of collapsing under the burden of the tasks placed on them and the mass of unwanted animals.”

The situation has not improved since then. On the contrary: Anyone who wants to or has to give up their pet today will most likely be turned away by their local animal shelter – the dog or cat, budgie or rodent cannot stay. Shelters forced to stop accepting private animal donations to impose.

The crisis in German animal shelters is nothing new. Even before the pandemic, many facilities were groaning under the strain. With the holiday season, they now have to survive the worst phase of the year. (Symbolic photo) © Svenja Hanusch/Imago

“Unfortunately, pet owners can no longer assume that the local animal shelter will be able to step in if they can no longer bear the responsibility for their pet themselves,” says Schmitz. The limit of many shelters has long been exceeded: “After all, you can’t keep animals in shelters.” According to information from the animal rights organization Peta, around 350,000 pets are currently waiting for a new home in Germany. The waiting list to be able to give a dog to the shelter can sometimes be up to a year long, it says.

Fatal vicious circle in many animal shelters

According to Schmitz, there are many reasons for the current situation. According to her, unwanted four-legged friends are also one of the long-term consequences of the corona pandemic. During the lockdowns, many people brought animals into their homes – usually without thinking – and only realized when they returned to the office that they had hardly any time for them. “When the pandemic subsided, the first animals ended up in animal shelters,” said the animal rights activist.

Since In summer 2023, the flood of taxes will be particularly extreme“The increased veterinary costs (since autumn 2022) and general inflation are certainly also playing a role in the animal tax,” explains Schmitz. Many people can simply no longer afford their animal companions, like a Giessen student who gave away her cat along with a heartbreaking letter.

The result: Old or sick animals often end up in the animal shelter, but these are particularly difficult to find homes for. “These animals then take up space in the animal shelter for a long time, even though the facilities are not designed as permanent ‘holding stations’,” said the spokesperson. “If more animals are given away than are found, or if an above-average number of animals remain in the animal shelter for a very long time because no one can find them, this naturally quickly leads to capacity problems” – a vicious circle.

Accusation also to the authorities: Animal shelters have to do more than they can handle

To make matters worse, the animal shelters themselves are also struggling with financial problems. Schmitz speaks of “exploding energy prices” and inflation, but the course for the current situation was set long before the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The main reason for the long-standing “extremely critical” situation is that municipalities and authorities do not cover the costs of the tasks that an animal shelter takes on for them. Such tasks include the care of stray animals and of animals seized by the authorities.

With the holiday season approaching, the hopelessly overburdened animal shelters are now facing what is known as the worst time. “There are more cats and kittens and unfortunately also animals that have to leave quickly because of vacation trips,” said Peta. Animal rights activists emphasize, however, that sometimes the upcoming summer vacation is the trigger for giving up an animal, but the problems have been there for a long time.

“Abandoning is not a trivial offence”: Animal rights activist appeals to owners – fine of up to 25,000 euros

If there is a freeze on admissions, the owner would have to find a place for the pet to be given up. For example, with friends or relatives, as Schmitz explains, appealing to the owners’ sense of responsibility. Simply abandoning the animal is not an option. “This is not a minor offense, but an administrative offense,” the Animal Welfare Association makes clear.

A violation can be punished with a fine of up to 25,000 euros. In extreme cases, the offence of animal cruelty can also apply – and can result in a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine. If the animal has to be given away, Schmitz recommends repeatedly asking the animal shelter and also visiting several shelters in the region.

According to animal rights activist Schmitz, it is now all the more important to relieve the burden on animal shelters in the future: “By ensuring that everyone who is interested in an animal obtains comprehensive information in advance and is aware of their responsibility. Before an animal moves in, you should make sure that the animal can stay forever.” (rku)