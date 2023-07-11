“Edwin is still in the IC, but is stable”, Annemarie van der Sar said via Ajax. “He is out of danger. Whenever we are allowed to visit him, he is very approachable. how his situation develops.”

Van der Sar suffered a cerebral hemorrhage last Friday during his holiday in Croatia. The former goalkeeper was rushed to a hospital in Split. He has been in intensive care ever since.

At the end of May, Van der Sar announced that he would stop at Ajax. The former international started as director of marketing at Ajax in 2012 and has fulfilled the role of general manager at the club from Amsterdam since 2016. After a disappointing season, in which Ajax finished third and there was a lot of criticism of the club management, Van der Sar indicated that he was finished.

At the end of 2009, Van der Sar’s wife also suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. Van der Sar himself was a Manchester United goalkeeper at the time. It made the duo decide to set up the Edwin van der Sar Foundation (2012). He later joined forces with the brain foundation. See also US actor Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges at London trial

The players of Ajax all wore a goalkeeper shirt with Van der Sar’s name on it on Saturday during the first practice match towards the new season, against FC Den Bosch, when they entered the field.

