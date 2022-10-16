Home page politics

Teresa Toth

The Ukrainian counter-offensive faces difficulties in the east. The situation in the occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant continues to deteriorate. The news ticker.

Shell attack in the south: Russia fires on the city of Nikopol in the south of the country.

Russia fires on the city of Nikopol in the south of the country. Difficult situation in the East: Volodymyr Zelenskyy complains about the situation in Bachmut.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy complains about the situation in Bachmut. Ukraine advances: Russian media report explosions in occupied Donetsk.

Russian media report explosions in occupied Donetsk. Ukraine News: All news and developments in the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker.

+++ 11.22 a.m.: According to the head of the Ukrainian nuclear authorities, Petro Kotin, the situation in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is getting worse and worse. Among other things, the occupiers damaged the administration building, a training center and a block of the nuclear power plant, Kotin said ZDF. They are said to be storing equipment and trucks, creating a major fire hazard. “Nobody knows what’s in these trucks.” There has already been an imminent danger of a reactor accident three times. “We’ve been in the immediate vicinity of this reactor accident three times,” emphasizes Kotin.

The outside view of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant shows windows destroyed by the fighting. © Iaea Imagebank/dpa

In addition, the employees of the nuclear power plant would be urged to sign employment contracts with Russia. “The staff has the choice of either signing this contract or being beaten or tortured.” About 100 people were arrested – what happened to others is not known. People are forbidden to leave the occupied territory.

Ukraine advances: Russia reports explosions in occupied Donetsk

Update from Sunday, October 16, 10:12 a.m.: Russian media reports of explosions in Russian-occupied Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. According to the state news agency RIA Novosti On Sunday (October 16) the building of the city administration was damaged by “a hit by Ukrainian troops”.

Tense situation in eastern Ukraine: Russia fires several grenades

First report from Sunday, October 16, 2022: Kyiv – Russian forces fired 40 shells at the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sunday night (October 16). As Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the oblast’s military administration, reports on Telegram, the impacts caused several fires, which the fire brigade was already able to put out.

A 47-year-old man was also injured in the attacks, along with several damaged homes, cars, gas lines and power lines. According to Reznichenko, the Russian armed forces also used multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery units during the night.

The situation is currently most tense in the east of the Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of a “very difficult situation” in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions during the night. In the region around the town of Bakhmut in particular, the Ukrainian army is struggling because Russian forces have repeatedly attempted to capture the town. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian President is sure of victory. “We are holding our positions,” said Zelenskyj. (tt)