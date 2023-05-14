Brazil secured one more spot in the 2024 Paralympic Games, which will be held in Paris (France). The classification came with the men’s volleyball team sitting. The team will be in the next edition of the Paralympics after winning the title of the Zonal Championship (the Parapan of the modality), this Saturday (13) in Edmonton (Canada).

In the decision of the competition played on Canadian soil, the Canadian team defeated the United States by 3 sets to 0 (25/20, 25/19 and 25/19). With this victory, Brazil ended the competition undefeated, with triumphs over Argentina (in the group stage and in the semifinal), over the North American selection (in the first stage and in the final) and over Canada.

The Brazilian team was represented in the competition by 12 athletes: Wescley Conceição de Oliveira, Diogo Rebouças, Alex Pereira Witkovski, Gilberto Lourenço da Silva (Giba), Luís Fabiano de Oliveira, Wellington Platini Silva da Anunciação, Renato Leite de Oliveira, Márcio Borges dos Santos, Daniel Yoshizawa, Leandro da Silva Santos, Thiago Costa dos Santos Rocha and Raysson Ferreira de Abreu Silva.

If the men’s sitting volleyball team from Brazil secured a place in Paris only this Saturday, the women’s team already had a guaranteed presence in the competition since November 2022, when they won the World title in Sarajevo (Bosnia). In addition to volleyball, Brazil has other modalities guaranteed at the mega event in the French capital: men’s goalball and cycling (track or road), which, through the international ranking, already has a guaranteed place in the men’s and another in the women’s.