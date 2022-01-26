Partygate: Boris Johnson is not resigning

The English Premier participated in a fiery parliamentary session in which he was loudly booed and harshly challenged by Keir Starmerleader of the Labor opposition, who asked him to leave the leadership of the country.

“BoJo” replied to Starmer accusing him of being one “unbridled opportunist” and that, had he been in his place, “he would have kept the country in lockdown”. The rejoinder is very harsh: “If you don’t understand how significant what happened is, I really have to despair. How much more damage will the government do to the country to save the skin of a premier who is not suitable for the role? We have a prime minister under investigation, who cannot leave the country, and the government becomes more and more complicit with it every day it refuses to speak, while fuel prices skyrocket. “

Boris Johnson defended himself claiming the results of his government, which “brought home results: it brought home Brexit and the fastest vaccination campaign in Europe, crime + has dropped by 10% and job offers are at record levels”. The Premier therefore has no intention of resigning, but two investigations into the “partygate” will be decisive on his fate: the independent investigation conducted by the senior official Sue Gray and that of Scotland Yardwith which Johnson has nevertheless stated that he will continue to collaborate.

