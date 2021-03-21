Football Many are from abroad and have neither to pay the rent nor to assume the expenses of the day to day Sitting of the Lorca players, at the start of their match against Aspe. / Jose Angel Ayala

The Lorca Féminas players held this Sunday, in the first minute of their match against Aspe in the 82 World Cup, a sit-in in protest of the repeated defaults they have suffered in recent months. Many are from abroad and have neither to pay the rent nor to assume the expenses of the day to day. The club is chaired by María José Romero and has prepared a project to go up to the Iberdrola Challenge League. However, it occupies the tenth place in its group in the First National and after its draw this Sunday against Aspe (1-1) it has the relegation zone only two points.