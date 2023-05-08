Sitra director appointment | The head of the office was introducing his subordinate to Sitra’s management − Questionable, say legal scholars

Anita Lehikoinen, head of the office of the Ministry of Education and Culture, was proposing Atte Jääskelainä to be Sitra’s chief representative, even though he is under her.

Finland The appointment of the chief representative of the independence celebration fund (Sitra) has questionable features, say two administrative law researchers.

The proposal for the appointment was made by Sitra’s board of directors, whose chairman is the secretary general of the Ministry of Education and Culture Anita Lehikoinen.

Based on the board’s proposal, Sitra’s supervisory board appointed the director-general of the higher education and science policy department of the Ministry of Education and Culture to the position Atte Jääskeläinen.

Administrative law According to

“In my opinion, the procedure does not seem appropriate, because the head of the ministry’s office and the director-general have worked in significant positions in a superior-subordinate relationship. In addition, it must be taken into account that the role of Sitra’s chief representative is very important. In such cases, the barrier should be assessed very precisely and carefully,” says the professor emeritus of administrative law Olli Mäenpää.

According to the grounds of obstruction in the Administrative Law, it must not appear that the neutrality of the civil servant is compromised, stresses the assistant professor of public law at the University of Helsinki Ida Koivisto.

“It would have been more hygienic if the chancellor had not participated in the preparation of the presentation but stayed by himself. In this case, doubts may arise as to whether the chancellor has in any way improperly favored his subordinates. It’s largely a question of what the matter looks like from the outside in light of the grounds for disability,” says Koivisto.

Undersecretary Lehikoinen says that he participated in all Sitra board meetings, where the proposal for a new general manager was prepared.

“The issue of disability was considered and evaluated in advance when we discovered that Jääskeläinen had applied for the position. The ministry came to the conclusion that there is no statutory suspension, and it could not even look like that,” says Lehikoinen.

Mäenpää considers the interpretation made in the ministry to be special.

“The level of obstruction should have been assessed in a more comprehensive way, because due to the superior-subordinate relationship, I think it is impossible to avoid suspicions about compromising impartiality.”

Sitra’s goal is to promote Finland’s stable and balanced development, quantitative and qualitative growth of the economy, and international competitiveness and cooperation.