The historic drug trafficker Sito Miñanco, upon his arrival at the Pontevedra Court in February. Salvador Sas

The drug lords of the 21st century are not caught for drug trafficking, they are caught for money laundering. Unthinkable is now the scene of 1991, when the GEOs attacked the security chalet of Sito Miñanco and his gang in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) and they found the Arousano capo with a satellite phone in his ear and some nautical charts on the table. He was directing a download. “Now you really did lock me up,” he told the officers before being handcuffed.

Today, drug lords direct operations from afar, through dense organizations and front companies. The security forces can intercept tons of cocaine on the coast and arrest a handful of drug traffickers, but they will hardly reach the thinking head, who probably does not know who was directing it or how the discharge that occupies the corresponding front page of the newspapers was planned . The financial structures and the crimes that they entail is the only way to reach these great bosses. Also to Sito.

More information

And that the Galician boss is a romantic: at this point he still liked to be in the front line. “He can’t put it down,” says a police officer who knows him well. And in his ambition Sito has always found his downfall: of the last 30 years, the Galician has only been out of jail for six. “He could have retired a long time ago and dedicate himself to living”, the agents who investigate him habitually comment. For money he could have done it perfectly: nobody knows exactly what the drug’s assets are; yes it is known that little is not. But it is one thing to have money and another to be able to use it. Sito’s biggest headache in years was not being able to take advantage of his huge estate. Tax crime investigators have long had a gigantic magnifying glass on any economic movement of the Miñanco family. One misstep could spell the downfall that has finally come. It is the golden cage, the financial burden of the millionaire. Sito had the benefit of his activity, but could not enjoy it. From today, if possible, much less.

There is a myth of the big drug traffickers. In Cambados, Sito’s hometown, it is not easy to find someone who speaks ill of the capo. The Colombian cartels continue to trust him blindly, in an unprecedented alliance that has lasted for decades and that survives the successive falls of the Galician. The very agents in charge of monitoring and arresting him cannot suppress a certain admiration when they speak of him. In his last arrest, in February 2018 in Algeciras, he had been seen meeting with the largest traffickers in Europe, members of Dutch gangs, when he had only been out of prison for a few months. The security forces did not come out of their astonishment. In reality, the capo never stopped being the capo: from Alcalá Meco, in 1997, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, he directed Operation Dawn of 3,000 kilos of hashish.

The last time Sito was arrested, two policemen were in the car with him on his transfer to Madrid. During the journey they were talking about various topics, especially football – the Galician is a Real Madrid fan – and politics. Regarding the latter, and with the referendum of October 1, 2017 still recent, Sito said that this was a shame and fiercely criticized Carles Puigdemont. Curiously, Sito and Puigdemont share a lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, accused – the circle is closed – in money laundering from the activities of Miñanco. Not all the chapters have yet been written about this story.