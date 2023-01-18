In recent years MotoGP has seen a marked increase in the balance of performance between the various riders. By now, in most of the tracks, almost the entire grid is included within a second of gap, when in the past only the top riders managed to stay so closely glued to each other in terms of gap. Certainly one of the reasons for this greater balance at the top was the performance growth by customer teams. In fact, the satellite teams have become real ‘encore’ versions of the official teams, thanks to ever closer collaboration with the reference manufacturers.

In the past, however, the climate between officers and private individuals was certainly less serene. Client teams were often deliberately penalized by the factory, which refused to supply equally competitive material to the riders competing in the satellite teams. The Spanish manager Site Ponswho for years managed a team ‘affiliated’ to Honda in MotoGP – in the years in which the Japanese manufacturer was the absolute reference for the entire grid – told how in the early 2000s the relationship between officers and privates was anything but idyllic. Speaking to the German site Speedweek Pons highlighted the strong rivalry that existed between his team and the HRC factory team.

“Today the situation has changed compared to my times – explained the Spaniard, noting how the progress made has improved the overall level of the competition – some manufacturers now manage customer teams as if they were a B-team, as a sort of second official team. They supply official bikes and sign contracts with the riders. This is completely different than before. We fought against the official Honda team 20 years ago. They were our enemies on the track. They weren’t our allies, they were our bitterest adversaries. Today, however, Ducati has three customer teams and when a rider from that team wins, they celebrate and rejoice as if the factory team had won“.