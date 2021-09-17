It is not the first time that UCAM has the detail of organizing a breakfast inviting the media in charge of informing the fans about the news of their team, but it is one of the most special occasions, as in everything that He returns some time later when society is gradually lifting its head from the pandemic. With Sito Alonso as the promoter of this breakfast of invitation to journalists, the university coach wanted to make pineapple with some media to which he wanted to “thank your work” and which he put in value after having passed through so many different places throughout his career. career when he is about to begin his fourth season in a row at UCAM, a temporality that already means, by far, that he is the technician who has reached the longest duration under the direction of Alejandro Gómez, and that, at the same time,

makes Murcia the place where Sito has achieved more stability throughout his vast professional career as head coach.

An informal meeting different from the ones he gets used to every Friday, the usual day of the pre-game press conferences of each day, and in which the conversation was carried out as a gathering, and not in the question-answer format with which coach and journalists they are used to carrying out their relationship.

Breakfast was also taken advantage of by some and by others, to deal more closely with issues that in another context may be thorny or with harsh answers, such as the personal goals of the coach in Murcia, who acknowledged feeling that he has

“Pending accounts with myself” to bring UCAM to that promised land that could be the Copa del Rey, the ‘playoff’ or the European competition, but for which it is difficult to speak without that component of “pressure” that, he acknowledged, “not all players are capable of managing well or in the same way.”

The image of UCAM in the Endesa League



One of the star themes was once again one that each season stars the occasional press conference, and it is the image of UCAM in the Endesa League, showing Sito «surprised» that «every season, and having passed different coaches and players, UCAM is always among those who whistle the most ”. A label of hardness that began to be hung on Murcia with the block that Katsikaris took to the ‘playoff’, which Navarro’s took a step further with the more muscular squad that has passed through Murcia -Kloof, Soko, Tumba- and that, since then, has persisted in the UCAM shirt. With a team that the coach recognizes as “more compensated” than last season, with only the signings of McFadden and Czerapowicz, this will be another topic to follow at Sito Alonso’s new UCAM.