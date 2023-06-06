The UCAM for the 2023-24 season is already underway. In the next few days the official announcements of the renewals of some players will begin, but, following the script of each season, not before the coach has been closed. That man will continue to be Sito Alonso, who has achieved an almost unimaginable union within the club.

Today he stood in front of the microphones to explain the reasons why the club and the coach will remain united. Sito himself summarized them in three: «First, a total seriousness in what the club does; second, an ambition without limits; and, third, that he is 100% dedicated to the team throughout the day.

With his contract extension, Sito Alonso will begin his sixth season as UCAM coach in September, a team that no one has coached more times in the Endesa League, a total of 142 games that goes to 163 adding the Copa del Rey and Champions League. Having achieved stability on the bench that UCAM had never had at the highest level, Alejandro Gómez seems to be as clear as his coach about the ideal of this continuity. “He is the best coach this club can have,” said the general manager. “Being a coach goes beyond winning games.”

A relationship between coach and club that had to grow not from the best foundations. “When I arrived I didn’t have a very good ‘feeling’ with the club or with the people inside.” On the other hand, now “it has been very easy to make this decision”, since, for the technician, “there is no better place to be.”

Physical equipment and without sentimentality



Looking ahead to next season, Sito would like to have “a more physical roster, because that’s what the league is headed for.” Gómez will have to make decisions about it, who stressed that there is no untouchable in his team. «Sometimes mistakes are made to renew out of sentimentality and then they go wrong. We will make the best decisions for all parties.”

A notice that Gómez launches to the most veteran players on his squad. And it is that Radovic, Bellas, McFadden and Rojas are all clearly over thirty, a factor that complicates the continuity of the four in a team that wants to increase the physical level to once again assume the challenge of playing two competitions.