UCAM Murcia returns to action tomorrow (8pm). He will do so against RETAbet Bilbao Basket at the Palacio de los Deportes. A clash that comes after Wednesday’s vital victory in Fuenlabrada, which allowed the losing streak to be left behind. «The Fuenlabrada party has marked a before and after. The work that the team had been doing for weeks was very good and it has finally been rewarded with a victory, “said the university coach yesterday.

Alonso appreciated the work of some players in the Fernando Martín pavilion (70-82). Cate is a great player. He already had a good game against Real Madrid. What Cate lacks is believing in himself to play regularly. Little by little it is maturing. His defensive work was vital. We have missed DJ Strawberry a lot. I especially appreciate your ability to keep the group together. As a veteran player, he has been instrumental. Even when he’s been wrong himself. It is to be thankful. In Fuenlabrada it seemed that he was 15 years younger ».

Non-negotiable defense



The aspect of the game in the match against Fuenlabrada that Alonso valued the most is defense. «The defensive work that we have been doing since the break has been very good at a collective level. It was like this already in Manresa and Tenerife. In attack, ours is the choral game, distributing many assists. Whether we put them in later or not is something else. But the defense is non-negotiable. It is what allows us to compete. Our game is to be aggressive and go for a run, but not in the negative way that many people cross us out.

The Madrid coach had good words for tomorrow’s rival. «Bilbao Basket is a team that has been doing a great job. They have had a lot of injury problems this season, but they are already a much more consistent team. On a tactical level, Álex Mumbrú is a coach who proposes many different situations and who has a lot of ambition. They are a very complete team and of great tactical wealth ». Isaiah Taylor is already part of the team dynamics and could play in the next games, although it remains a doubt.