In the Anglo-Saxon world, there are two days when Star Wars fans celebrate the universe created by George Lucas. On May 25, because on that day in 1977 it premiered Star Wars in the United States, and on May 4, due to the sound similarity between “May the Force be with you” (May the Force be with you) and “May the Fourth” (May 4th). Today is the second version, and to celebrate Lucasfilm premieres the second compilation on Disney+ Visions, composed of nine animated shorts based on this saga. If in the first installment the creators were Japanese, in this second it has been opened to animation studios from all over the world. And among them stands out, for its quality, Sith, Written and directed by Rodrigo Blaas (Granada, 50 years old), led by Madrid El Guiri Studios.

Sith It shows a story of redemption, of a warrior’s flight from the dark side (the title is not misleading) and her mentor’s attempt to lead her back. For this, it has the voices -both in English and Spanish- of Úrsula Corberó and Luis Tosar, and an animation that plays with abstraction at various times. Among the studios that contribute films along with El Guiri, the legendary English production company Aardman (masters of the stop motion), the Korean Studio Mir or the Irish Cartoon Saloon, five times nominated for an Oscar.

Blaas’s resume is not small either: he worked at the beginning of this century at Blue Sky, where he collaborated on The ice age (the first Ice Age); then he spent nine years at Pixar (on titles like Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Ratatouille and Wall.E), and with Guillermo del Toro he created the series trollhunters —for which he received the Emmy— and The 3 Below: Tales of Arcadia. Now he has returned to Spain, although the man from Granada has settled in Madrid, in Ronda de Atocha, at the end of Lavapiés, where El Guiri recently opened.

The Granada animator Rodrigo Blaas, in a promotional portrait at the El Guiri studios.

For Blaas, “this has been a tremendous opportunity,” because “they allowed me absolute freedom, and the only premise was to use the Star Wars world.” And from there, “whatever I wanted”. The animator believes that Disney “seeks new points of view from specific creators who have been given carte blanche.” The Granada native is passionate about the short film format. “Because it is where I started, and because, if the simile with literature is permitted, it is like a poem. From my experience I know that it allows creators to be brave, to face the challenge with strength ”, he emphasizes. From the commission came the lever to create El Guiri, “recruiting a team to help on this trip, because within a large studio it was not going to be easy.” And he assures that in “that alchemy” the art director Carlos Salgado and the director of photography Jonathan Catalán have been fundamental.

This assignment has come to Blaas with a long past in animation. “Maybe that’s why I enjoyed it more. I understand how special the assignment is, how difficult it is for someone to call you for something like that. There is a good budget, freedom and at the same time playing within a universe”, he says. Of other Star Wars products, he recounts, he has been interested in those that struggled to go a little further, “like Rogue One or the series Andor, the narrative born of Tony Gilroy and his visual constructions”. Without forgetting the risk of youth: “I put myself in that situation where you don’t know how your trip will go or how the story will end.” Are you a big fan of Star Wars? I’m a fan, although not very… [risas]. I saw the first films as a child in the cinema, and I repeated them in my adolescence on video. It’s part of his magic. I have a lot of respect for him.”

The Sith master voiced by Luis Tosar in the short film by Rodrigo Blaas.

From Guillermo del Toro, a filmmaker in constant battle to defend his artistic freedom, Blaas has learned “that to survive in this industry you have to be very tenacious, almost as if it were a state of mind.” That is to say, that on a day-to-day basis, “you should only accept a project in which your presence as a creator makes sense, that your narrative and your animation are respected.”

A few meters from El Guiri, the Madrid art walk unfolds. “It is that here next door we went from Paseo del Prado to Reina Sofía, and that has inspired me a lot. They are 400 years of Spanish art, with giant steps, with passion, politics and avant-garde. From Velázquez to Goya, from there to Picasso and his courage in Les Demoiselles d’Avignon” says. “In the last five years animation has taken a giant leap. It has grown with new formats, some even almost abstract, and it doesn’t carry any old stigma”. Sith it houses more Spanish notes, sometimes in a subtle way: “In the hangar you can see the roofs of buildings such as the Moncloa headquarters of the Air Force or El Escorial, the lightsaber is based on Toledo swords and on the Tizona of the Cid…”, he explains.

Image of ‘Sith’, with one of the duels.

Calling his studios El Guiri, says the man from Granada, is part of his idiosyncrasy. “When I go to Andalusia they speak to me in English. And in the end, it defines me [risas]. To me and to many other animators, who travel around the world creating, at some point you are that foreigner”. The name will continue to resonate, because at the next Annecy festival, the great European event for animation, they will present their first feature: Ozi, voice of the forest.

