The International Film Festival of Catalonia, better known as Sitges among its loyal followers, has broken the ticket sales record this year. There is no better way to kick off a cultural event of this nature. Hanging the “full capacity” sign in some sessions is a success that underlines the obvious: film events work with the general public and build viewer loyalty. “In Sitges I feel at home,” says Álex de la Iglesia when asked about an annual event that he visits in person whenever his busy schedule allows.

This year, the Bilbao filmmaker returns to the Catalan town on the beach to present the long-awaited second season of ’30 Coins’. The series, sponsored by HBO Max, has numerous fans all over the planet. In 2022 the director, and part of his team, will already take the stage of the main auditorium to offer an exclusive preview of the second installment of the macabre thriller starring Eduard Fernández, just before the screening of another project from the house, ‘García !’, based on the recommended comic of the same name. De la Iglesia showed the dedicated audience a striking work in progress, a preview of just twenty minutes that captivated the staff, eager to enjoy the continuation of Father Vergara’s unpredictable tribulations. Then we already knew that the portion of action, black humor and blood was increasing, with references to cult titles of the horror genre such as ‘Hellraiser’. The casting included new faces, such as that of Nawja Nimri, in the skin of a successful YouTuber specialized in paranormal phenomena, a sort of modern Iker Jiménez with dreadlocks. The omnipresent Carlos Areces also bursts onto the scene, as well as the immeasurable Paul Giamatti, whose signing raises the stakes.

Giamatti, who alternates heavyweight projects with more independent proposals, like the brilliant ‘American Splendor’ to take an example, has just internationalized a diabolical series whose second season is going for broke. There is more movement, it is more formal and runs at a frenetic pace. The opening session ended on a high, fusing the most delirious side of maestro Carpenter with Berlanga and Chicho Ibáñez Serrador. The ’30 coins’ press conference in Sitges, the ideal setting to present a product so faithful to its people, has been the most attended of the event.

Accompanying De Iglesia, excited by the reception, were the producer Carolina Bang, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Macarena Gómez – the bad guy of the show -, Megan Montaner… Let us remember that the leading role in the action is mainly taken by the aforementioned Father Vergara, whom Eduard Fernández embroiders with his usual know-how. With his face disfigured, this time he walks through hell itself. An exorcist by profession, with a thousand and one dark feats behind him, he could not hide from evil in deep Spain, more specifically in Pedraza, a town that seems to be the epicenter of a chilling apocalypse worthy of Lovecraft. The cannon priest distributes mamporros as well as sacred hosts. He knows how to pull the trigger, like Father Berriatúa in the brutal ‘The Day of the Beast’.

Judas betrayed Jesus Christ for 30 coins. 2000 years later, they reappear surrounded by mystery. Forces of darkness search for them, one by one, giving rise to a scene with a murky, extremely disturbing atmosphere. The eight new episodes of ’30 Coins’ will premiere in a few days, on October 23 on your screens through HBO Max. Giamatti is the great villain of the show, the perverse Christian Barbrow, a spiritual guru who walks through the dark underside. The ensemble cast also includes Javier Botet, whose peculiar physique has allowed him to participate in notable horror titles since ‘Rec’. Here he resembles a Cenobite torturer, a horrifying creature straight out of the mind of Clive Barker. The music of Roque Baños and the physical and visual effects stand out, combining latex with computer graphics. This second season was partly filmed at the Artaza Palace in Leioa (and in countries such as Italy, the United States, France and the United Kingdom). De la Iglesia signs the script with his co-worker Jorge Guerricaechevarría. According to both creators, chaos will have a third installment as its final apotheosis. Within the framework of the festival, the director of ‘The Community’ will also present a special screening of ‘Acción Mutante’, his debut film, which has turned a whopping 30 years old.