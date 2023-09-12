If you find yourself in the Mexico state (Edomex) and you need to obtain your Mexican passport, the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) has seven offices in this region where you can carry out this important procedure.

To facilitate your process, it is essential to select an office close to your home or workplace, as it will ensure that you arrive on time for your appointment.

However, if the nearest office is not available on the date you want, you can choose a different location.

The Mexican passport is a document that certifies your travel identity and nationality as a Mexican citizen, an essential requirement to leave Mexico and enter other countries, also very necessary to apply for the visa for United States.

Unlike other identity documents, such as the voter ID card, the passport has a cost that varies depending on its validity.

Mexican passport prices in 2023

– 1 year passport: $815 pesos.

– 3-year passport: $1,585 pesos.

– 6-year passport: $2,155 pesos.

– 10-year passport: $3,780 pesos.

Before going to one of the SRE offices, you must make an appointment, either by phone, through the application WhatsApp and online.

To schedule your appointment by phone or WhatsApp, contact the number 5589324827, although if you prefer to use the website, visit the official SRE website and create an account to select the location and date of your choice. These options are applicable to any passport processing office, regardless of its location in Mexico City, the State of Mexico or any other region.

Offices to process the passport in Edomex

Toluca: Avenida Paseo Tollocan 1195, in Plaza La Marketa, Santa María Totoltepec neighborhood, CP 50245.

Naucalpan: Avenida Primero de Mayo 120, inside the Forum Naucalpan Shopping Center, San Andrés Atoto neighborhood, CP 53500.

Atizapán de Zaragoza: Boulevard Adolfo López Mateos 91, Colonia El Potrero, CP 52975.

Atlacomulco: Administrative Services Center, in Building “D-101”, CP- 50450, in front of the Civil Registry of Atlacomulco.

Tenancingo: Avenida Morelos number 101, interior 7-8, in the Plaza Jardín Shopping Center, Centro Tenancingo neighborhood, CP 52400.

Tonatico: Calle Venustiano Carranza corner with Galeana, Colonia Centro, CP 51950.

Valle de Bravo: Calle Nicolás Bravo 300B, Colonia Centro, CP 51200.

With these options and details in mind, you can start your process to obtain a Mexican passport in the State of Mexico, facilitating your travel plans and ensuring your identity as a Mexican citizen abroad.

