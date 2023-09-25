DThis report takes place in Hornberg, where the shooting did not stop, and it can begin in two ways. He can tell you about Georg Friedrich Horn, who founded an earthenware factory in 1817 in what is still a tranquil town in the Black Forest, which, with the introduction of the first wall-hung toilet in 1960, became Duravit, now known as a world bathroom brand in the league of Villeroy & Boch , Geberit, Roca and Kohler with sales of 715 million euros. Or he can talk about a groaning, energy-intensive industry that produces chemical and pharmaceutical products in the Frankfurt-Höchst industrial park, is famous as BASF in Ludwigshafen and has to keep a gas-powered kiln in Hornberg at 1280 degrees around the clock. While the federal government is tinkering with the price of industrial electricity more than ever, there is fear in companies, especially in medium-sized companies, which have the feeling that they will fall through every Berlin grille. Especially if you need very little electricity but a lot of gas.

Holger Appel See also Amid difficulties, this is how medical personnel survive in Lebanon Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

A visit on site opens your eyes; perhaps it is enough to just look into your own bathroom in the morning and evening, where there is often more to a feeling of well-being than a white toilet bowl next to a white sink. I can hear the message, and I don’t lack faith afterwards: Beautiful bathrooms need quartz, kaolin, feldspar, clay. Good design. And a hand with strength and skill. “Our employees get up at half past four and lift 10 tons in one shift. “It’s hard work that has to pay off,” says managing director Stephan Tahy. He noticeably dislikes Sunday speeches, he talks about worthwhile wages, citizens’ money, the lack of construction activity, a resilient hydrogen strategy, cheaper energy, and generally about conditions that do not isolate Germany as a location from the rest of the world, not to say let it fall behind.