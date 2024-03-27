The sale of products on the Vinklo platform is done in partnership with different e-commerces

Being invited to a party and not knowing what to bring as a gift can have a solution. At the Vinklothe user provides information about the person receiving the gift and the estimated value on the website, and the platform suggests possible gifts within the conditions described.

The person wishing to receive a gift can also leave relevant information for guests, such as shoe size, clothing size or favorite color. Products are sold in partnership with different e-commerce. In 2023, the company had revenues of R$25 million.

The CEO of VinkloErick Santana, says his business transferred a service model that already existed in physical stores to digital. “People went to the place, described the gift to the sellers, who suggested gift options within the profile”he stated.

“We want to transform the gift market. You give gifts to make yourself present, so it's a huge market. We still have a lot to do”he said.

The CEO of Vinklo spoke to PodSonhar, a podcast in partnership with Poder Empreendedor. The student Miguel Carvalho and co-founder of PodSonhar, Renato Arthur, present the program this Tuesday (26th March 2024). The episode is available on the channel YouTube's Power360.

Watch (49min57s):

Vinklo

Vinklo, in addition to suggesting gifts, sends a message to the recipients letting them know that something is waiting for them on the website. The brand emerged from FestaLab, an invitation platform online also created by Erick. In less than 2 years, the company registered 170 thousand invitations per month.

“We didn’t even spend R$1 on marketing, it was organic”he said.

It was there that the businessman saw the opportunity to grow in the gift market. The market offline bothered him. Before creating Vinklo, Erick said he went to stores to talk to consumers looking for gifts in order to understand what they were looking for.

“My dream was to sell gifts, but I saw that people arrived at stores, described who the gift was and the sellers suggested options. The recipient, in turn, in the case of an exchange needed to go to the store to choose something else.”said.

