In Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, a case of unidentified person trying to kill two real brothers by giving them laddus in tiffin. Here, an innocent child died after eating laddus kept in a tiffin box given by unknown person. Also, when a child is suspected, he throws Laddoo, but his threatening letter in Tiffin shatters his senses. On the information of the family, the police have registered a case against the unknown and started investigating the case while sending the dead body of the child for postmortem.The incident is from Machherhata police station area of ​​Sitapur. An attempt was made to kill two sons of Ghanshyam resident of village Sikanderpur by poisoning them by unknown person. According to the information received, Dhanshyam’s 8-year-old son Mohit was playing on the temple outside the village, when poisonous laddus were given by someone in a tiffin. When Mohit ate one of these laddus, his condition deteriorated. As soon as the health of the innocent worsened, the local children informed the family, after which the family was taking him to the hospital when he died on the way.

The letter was kept in the box

The same 15-year-old son of Dhanshyam went to get admission in class 9 in a private school outside Mukesh village. According to the family, tiffin was given to the school staff by some unknown person there and he was told to give it to Mukesh that he did not come from home to eat. When the school staff gave Mukesh a tiffin and asked about this, he told that he had come home to eat. The school staff, opening Tiffin as a suspect, opened it and received a threatening letter along with Laddus, threatening to kill the family.

Police filed a case

The school manager reported the matter to family and police. Police reached the spot after receiving information and have started investigation by taking the letter in possession. SO Machrehata Ramnaresh Yadav says that cases are being investigated against unknown in the case and action will be taken soon. He says that the body was sent for post-mortem and the investigation will be carried out as soon as the report is received.