A unique feat of the electricity department has come to light in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. Even before the tubewell connection started on the farmer’s farm, the electricity department sent a notice of cutting the connection by showing an obligation of 21 thousand on the farmer. After getting the notice of the department, the farmer got shocked and started taking rounds of the department after taking notice.The farmer says that even after submitting the file, till date the connection was not connected and also gave electricity bill. The case is related to the Pisawan police station area of ​​Sitapur. Sarvajit Singh, a farmer of village Pisawan, is a farmer by profession. Farmer Sarvajit Singh says that under the general scheme, in March 2019, an application for electricity connection was made with the Electricity Department to get tube wells installed in the field.

The farmer says that with this application, he also deposited a fee of Rs 70 thousand 749 for the connection, but after the time of one and a half years, the department has not yet made the transfer nor laid the electric wires. The farmer says that due to lack of electricity connection, tube wells have not been installed yet. Farmer Sarvjeet says that the electricity department has now sent a dues notice to him without showing the connection showing the outstanding electricity bill of 21 thousand 304.

The electricity department has also put a name in the list of defaulting power station by sending a notice to the farmer. Farmer Sarvajit has complained about this whole matter to the high officials of the department. Gyanesh Kumar, SDO of the Department of Electricity, says that the complaint of the farmer has been taken seriously and the entire matter is being investigated, so that it can be clear from where such a big negligence happened. He says that at the same time it is also being shown why the farmer has not yet made the connection.