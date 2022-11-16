Sitapaha Savané, with her children and her mother during the act of homage to the withdrawal of her shirt. Eva Urquijo (EFE)

When she took off her tank top for the last time after 16 seasons in the Spanish basketball elite —one year in Menorca, three in Tenerife, eight in Gran Canaria, two in Badalona and another two in Estudiantes—, Sitapha Savané (Dakar, Senegal; 44 years old) decided to take the Master Executive MBA at ESCP Europe Business School to boost his business and political vocation. It turns out that he was always concerned about the society that surrounded him and the ties with Africa, because his parents —he, political leader of the opposition in Senegal; She, a UN official, instilled in her values ​​that she now intends to spread to Gran Canaria as president of a club that two weeks ago withdrew her elastic for history. “I set the condition that I wanted to promote union, identity and illusion through social impact. Accepting that, I could not reject it because it is the club of my life and I can put my passions such as basketball, leadership and business management into practice”, clarifies the former forward.

Savané was never a person to use, because life and circumstances marked his personality. One day, when he was 15 years old, the military entered his house and took his father from the dining room table to jail. “It was in 1993, at a time of protest in Senegal. The opposition denounced that there was fraud in the elections and the president decided to imprison the opposition leaders. He was there for more than a month, until they released him due to a hunger strike”, recalls Savané, while admitting that he learned the lesson that having certain principles and not changing them makes you a person but it can have its consequences.

Lessons that were not lacking at home. Like when as a child, after hearing his parents fight for several mornings from the other side of the bedroom door, he asked them: “Are you going to separate?” They then smiled and explained to him: “We don’t argue, we debate, and that’s very healthy.” Something that he has also always proposed in his life, even though he throws in the towel on Twitter. But there is no shortage of anecdotes for Savané, who after completing his studies entered the Naval University, the number one public university in America, thanks to former US President Jimmy Carter. “He was a friend of my mother because they had worked on some board of directors and for UN affairs. I remember that he gave him a good speech —because he had gone through that university— and managed to ensure that my mother was not averse to the opportunity, because until then it was not clear to her that she was going to a military place when they had come home to take to my father”, reveals Savané, who over the years had a new anecdote with another president of the United States, as Bill Clinton sent him warm congratulations for an article he had written in Sports Illustrated.

These studies made him draw up a plan at the end of his career as an athlete, since he had always found many of the solutions to his problems in books. He wanted to be a link between Spain and Africa. “I got involved in social entrepreneurship projects between Senegal and Spain with Spanish companies that go there to do business. I also started an agriculture project in Senegal and tried to create jobs in various sectors. Now, however, I don’t have so much time and I carry it with the support of other people, ”he admits. More than anything because he received the offer to preside over Gran Canaria. And he wants to leave his mark.

The US model

“We have accepted as a club a commitment to use this unique and powerful voice of sport to positively impact society. Between managers, subscribers and players, under the project Granca Commitmentwe carry out reforestation actions, cleaning the coast so that the turtles return to the sea, talks in schools against the bullying…”, he proudly lists. And he says: “Winning is not the only reason for being of an elite club. And less us because of the uniqueness of the island. I’ve always been very competitive and I still am, so we went out to win every game. So far it’s going well [el equipo está en la tercera plaza de la ACB], but there will be times when we won’t win as much. And you can’t judge a club for that.”

Savané prefers communion with his people and looks to the model of the United States. “I have former teammates who have played in the NBA, I also get along very well with the president of the Raptors. [Masai Ujiri] and I am clear that you have to copy the concept sportainment. Sport and entertainment. You have to offer something to the fans so that they feel like spending the day with us. Contact with the players cannot be reduced to two hours every two weeks in the pavilion”. He doesn’t either.

It turns out that it is normal to see him travel with the team and come down to the court to help grab rebounds. Or, above all, start working out in the gym with everyone. “There I make them coachingI speak to you as an older brother. Luckily, in this team the people are very mature and everyone is clear about where the limits are. Nobody talks to me about renewing the contract. They understand that there is Taph the president and Taph the older brother ”, he reviews. And although he does not interfere in the sports area, he is clear that he prefers educated players with values. “Not everything is reduced to dribbling, shooting… I have lived 18 years in the locker room and you have to give importance to human value to turn a group of good players into a good team.”

It is Gran Canaria and Savané, a president who also as a player always gave his opinion. “We cannot complain that the athlete lives in a bubble and then complain that they express his opinions. But if you are going to debate, do it with good arguments ”, he concludes. His goes through the social impact.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.