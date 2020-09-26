The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the death of crusher businessman Indrakant Tripathi in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh has submitted its report. According to the report, the businessman shot himself to death with his licensed pistol. The SIT has claimed that the businessman undergoing mental stress took this step.Giving information about the SIT report on Friday night, ADG Premagrakash of Prayagraj Zone said, “Investigation has revealed that the bullet in the back seat of Indrakant’s car was fired from the businessman’s pistol. The bullet penetrated the back seat of the car piercing his throat. This has also been confirmed in forensic investigation. There was no one other than Tripathi in the car at the time of the incident.

The ADG clarified that no clin chit has been given in this matter yet. The then SP Manilal Patidar was responsible for putting the business under mental stress. When the pistol was not recovered from the spot, the ADG said that Asha Ram, brother of Indrakant’s business partner Ballu, who was passing by at the time of the incident, picked up the pistol and gave it to Brajesh Shukla, Indarkant’s brother-in-law.

Significantly, crusher businessman Indrakant Tripathi (44) died after being shot a few hours after the video of bribe against former Superintendent of Police of Mahoba district Manilal Patidar went viral. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital in Kanpur. Tripathi’s elder brother Ravikant alleges that the then Superintendent of Police of Mahoba, Patidar, had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from his brother and threatened to send him to jail for failing to give him a false trial.

On September 9, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended Patidar with immediate effect and ordered an inquiry into his property from a vigilance establishment. The state’s DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi ordered the SIT to investigate the incident and submit a report in a week. IG Range (Varanasi) Vijay Singh Meena Chairman of SIT, while DIG Shalabh Mathur and SP Ashok Kumar Tripathi supported him as a member.