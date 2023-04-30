Sisu movie | Cheap looking or super fun? Sisu divides opinion in America

A Finnish film that gathers a good audience is either “super violent and super funny” or “cheap looking” and “unimaginative”.

On Friday premiered in the United States Go-film has received mostly positive reviews.

Collecting movie reviews Rotten Tomatoes according to the website Jalmari Helanderin guided by Go has received an average of 7.8 points out of 10 from critics and 4.3 stars out of 5 from viewers.

Metacritic17 reviews have been collected on the website, with an average rating for Sisu of 68 out of a full hundred points.

Austin Chronicle gives four out of five stars and describes the film as a “super violent, super fun Nazi-killing action comedy”. Also Observer ranks Sisu as the best ultra-violent action film of the summer, but also finds in the film a theme in which an individual rises to power against unjust forces.

In Canadian the media has been unreservedly enthusiastic about Sisu.

The Globe And Mail -lehti realizes that you should not look for a description of the development of the characters or an examination of war and trauma from the film. According to the magazine, the film has Mad Max: Fury Road speed and “the bloodlust of a thousand b-movies”. Also Canadian Original CIN -film site even gives Sisu full marks and guesses that it won’t take long for Helander to become an “A-listed” director in Hollywood.

More nuanced assessments are given by traditional and authoritative US magazines. of The New York Times thinks that Sisu’s violent actions are unimaginative and risk-averse. Also Los Angeles Times complains about the film’s lack of surprises.

The Wall Street Journal likes the film’s unfortunate cartoonishness, but is disappointed by Helander’s script, which lacks “sparkling and original” dialogue. The WSJ review describes the film as cheap-looking and reminiscent of an American TV commercial in terms of production, because the Finnish film industry is not “flooded with funding”.

Stateside has also been considered Content the story’s connection to historical events.

Screenrantwebsite emphasizes that although Finland fought a war with Nazi Germany in Lapland in 1944–1945, Go is not based on real events, and the characters in the film do not have real role models, although Helander has said that he got inspiration for the story from the most famous sniper of the winter war Simo Häyhä.

Go was the fifth-highest-grossing film in the United States upon its opening night, grossing $1.4 million at the box office.