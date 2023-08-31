Justice, Sisto in La Piazza by Affaritaliani.it

Among the many guests of The squarethe successful event of Affaritaliani.itAlso Francesco Paolo SistoDeputy Minister of Justice who took the opportunity in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi), venue of the event, to illustrate the justice reform that the government intends to carry out. During the course of the intervention too a question and answer with the former magistrate Piercamillo Davigo who listened to the deputy minister from the audience.

