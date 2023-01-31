The woman who became famous for participating in some reality shows found love and got married.

Tammy Slaton became famous after participating in “Sorelle al Limite”, a spin off of the show “Vite al Limite”, she found love and got married. Before all that Tammy she was romantically involved with Philipmet on a reality show.

Over the course of the show Tammy bonded with Philip, better known as the “BBW King.” Unfortunately after a while their relationship officially ended in a bad way due to the man’s inability to understand and accept the woman’s emotions.

Following the breakup, viewers who followed their relationship with great interest began to suspect that Philip had only taken advantage of Tammy’s popularity. Thesis also confirmed by Philip’s ex-wife who revealed how her ex-husband preferred to pursue a relationship on Tiktok instead of staying with his family.

The fact is that Tammy put her well-being first and moved away from him. A decision learned with great enthusiasm by women’s supporters.

Today a new era has begun for Tammy as she has found the love she wanted to sanction with marriage. The lives on the edge star got married to Caleb Willingham. The two met in a rehabilitation facility located in Ohio. The spark was struck and they decided to get married. Family and friends were supportive of the romance right away and are now overjoyed for them.

The couple formed a strong bond during rehab and have supported each other along the way. Living in a similar condition, the two are able to understand each other and their bond will only strengthen over time. The hope is that the path goes the right way and the two can enjoy their life together without giving up.