Arooj and Aneesa, two young people aged 24 and 21, were murdered in Pakistan as victims of an “honor killing” by their family. In fact, the investigations pointed out that the relatives were the ones who ended their lives.

After almost a year of the double femicide, it was learned that the father of the young people would have been involved and he was arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra – autonomous police of Catalonia – and the National Police. Investigating court number 3 of the co-capital of Vallès Occidental ordered his arrest for his alleged involvement.

It turns out that in May 2022, the case of two sisters who were living in Terrassa, Spain, who were summoned by their family to visit Pakistan because their mother was ill, became famous.

However, It was all a hoax, because some of their relatives wanted them, forced, to take their husbands to Europe. The sisters refused and even mentioned that they wanted to separate, since their marriages had been forced.

According to the Pakistani police report, the two women were victims of an “honor killing”. Their family tortured them and eventually fatally shot them in the head while they slept..

Azra Bibi, mother of the victims, was used to lure them. The woman was isolated in a room and she could not do anything for her two daughters.

The case shocked the Pakistani community in Terrassa and justice tries to clarify if the father of the victims was also involved in the plan that ended their lives.

