On Saturday, police arrested a youth who made unnatural rape of her sister’s boyfriend and made a video of her in Gopiganj police station area of ​​Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh. Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said that Anupam Mishra of Jakhaon village felt humiliated after seeing his sister at a place with her lover. Then, seeking revenge, she obtained her boyfriend’s mobile number from the sister and befriended him.The Superintendent of Police said that Anupam Mishra, who is doing B.Tech., Summoned the young man (sister’s lover), who graduated in a degree college in the district, to his village last evening. Then took him to a yard and beat him with a stick and made a video of him raping her with his mobile.

Case filed in these sections

The Superintendent of Police said that against Anupam Mishra, Sections 323 (voluntarily injuring someone), 342 (unfairly prohibiting a person), 504 and 506 (threatening to kill and kill) and 377 (forcibly unnatural Sex case) and has been arrested. He said that the video of the unnatural rape has been taken by the police. Along with this, medical examination is being done for the victim’s youth. Both youngsters are between 21 and 23 years of age.