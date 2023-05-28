Sisters forever: the plot (true story) of the film on Rai 1

This evening, 28 May 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, Sisters forever will be broadcast, a TV film that tells an incredible true story. A story brought to national prominence between the end of the nineties and the beginning of the 2000s. But let’s see all the information together.

Plot

We are in Mazara del Vallo, in the early 2000s. A mistake in the hospital changes the lives of two families forever. In fact, two mothers discover that they have raised each other’s daughter for a few years. It is necessary to put things in order: from Judges to psychologists, there is only one advice, that is to make a new exchange. But it won’t be easy either for the girls (still small) or above all for the two families to follow the reasons of the blood over those of the heart. The temptation to escape from reality will be great, as well as to go back to the past. But only with love, collaboration and the beginning of a friendship between the two families that will last forever, will they be able to save themselves and be reborn.

True story

Does Sisters Forever tell a true story (above the plot)? The answer is yes. The film, aired on Rai 1, deals with a true story, between 1998 and 2000, in Mazara del Vallo. The protagonists are the Alagna and Foderà families and the young Melissa and Cristina, who were mistaken for an error caused by the short distance in which they were both born, fifteen minutes, on New Year’s Day. The mothers of the two daughters, Gisella Paladino and Maria Marino, after a few months of meetings with psychologists and judges to understand what to do, together with their respective husbands and the rest of the families, faced the change of home for the two daughters, which took place a big birthday party. Melissa and Cristina, now adults, grew up together, like sisters, attending the same school and always surrounded by the affection of both families.